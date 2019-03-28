Bijnor is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases and Bijnor will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely, Bijnor, Chandpur, Hastinapur from District Meerut, Meerapur from District Muzaffarnagar and Purqazi from District Muzaffarnagar.

In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kunwar Bharatendra Singh defeated his closest rival Samajwadi Party's (SP) Shahnawaz Rana winning with a margin of 205774 votes.

In Bijnor, 69.11 per cent or 1004766 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 12 contestants who were in the fray, 9 lost their deposits.

In the 2009 election, Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Sanjay Singh Chauhan won the seat bagging 244587 votes. Chauhan got a tough fight from Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Shahid Siddiqui who secured 30.55 per cent or 216157 votes.