Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bijnor is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases and Bijnor will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely, Bijnor, Chandpur, Hastinapur from District Meerut, Meerapur from District Muzaffarnagar and Purqazi from District Muzaffarnagar.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

1 SONU Jansatta Party 2 RAJA BHARATENDRA SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 4 NASIMUDDIN SIDDIQUI Indian National Congress 7 RAJIV CHOUDHARY Bhartiya Kisan Party 9 MOHD. ZAHID Independent 10 ILAM SINGH Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 11 PARVEJ AQIL All India Minorities Front 12 MUKESH KUMAR All India Forward Bloc 13 ANSH CHAITANYA MAHARAJ Hindusthan Nirman Dal 14 MALOOK NAGAR Bahujan Samaj Party 18 BABLOO RAM Bharatiya Sarvodaya Kranti Party 19 SARTAJ Republican Party of India 20 MAHAK SINGH Independent 21 MANGERAM Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 22 FIROJ AALAM United Democratic Front Secular 23 SHAMIM Independent

In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kunwar Bharatendra Singh defeated his closest rival Samajwadi Party's (SP) Shahnawaz Rana winning with a margin of 205774 votes.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In Bijnor, 69.11 per cent or 1004766 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 12 contestants who were in the fray, 9 lost their deposits.

In the 2009 election, Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Sanjay Singh Chauhan won the seat bagging 244587 votes. Chauhan got a tough fight from Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Shahid Siddiqui who secured 30.55 per cent or 216157 votes.