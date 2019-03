BJD announces 9 candidates for Assembly poll in Odisha

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday announced names of nine candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Odisha. Former minister Pradip Maharathy has been re-nominated from Pipili while Sameer Das has also been retained from Nimapara constituency. Sitting MLAs Pramoda Mallick and Surendra Sethi have been fielded from their respective Niali and Kakatpur seats.

Bhagirathi Sethi, who quit BJP two days ago, has been given ticket from Anandpur constituency in place of sitting MLA Mayadhar Jena.

Party MLA Prasant Muduli's constituency has been changed this time and he has been fielded from Jagatsinghpur. Raghunandan Das has been made the ruling party candidate from Balikuda-Ersama.

Here's the full list.

Pipil- Pradip Maharathy

Anandpur- Bhagirathi Sethi

Nimapara- Sameer Das

Dhamnagar- Rajendra Dash

Jagatsinghpur- Prasant Muduli

Balikuda- Raghunandan Dash

Niali- Pramoda Malick

Kakatpur-Surendra Sethi

Nilagir- Santosh Khatua

Assembly election and Lok Sabha poll in Odisha will be he held simultaneously in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.