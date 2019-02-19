हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP, AIADMK join hands for Lok Sabha poll, BJP to contest on 5 seats

Earlier in the day, AIADMK announced a tie-up with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) saying that the latter would contest on seven Lok Sabha seats.

BJP, AIADMK join hands for Lok Sabha poll, BJP to contest on 5 seats
ANI photo

Chennai: Finalising the pact for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, AIADMK and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday officially declared a pre-poll alliance in Tamil Nadu. The announcement comes in a joint press conference held by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy, his Deputy O Panneerselvam and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

"BJP will contest on five seats in Lok Sabha elections and we will be contesting together in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," Panneerselvam said.

Speaking on the alliance, BJP's senior leader Goyal said, "We will support AIADMK in the by-elections on 21 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. We have agreed to contest elections in the leadership of OPS and EPS in the state and in the leadership of Narendra Modi in the Center."

Earlier in the day, AIADMK announced a tie-up with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) saying that the latter would contest on seven Lok Sabha seats. It was also decided that the PMK would be allocated a Rajya Sabha seat.

A formal agreement on the poll alliance was signed between the leadership of AIADMK and the PMK at a city hotel. Under the deal, the PMK would support AIADMK in the bypolls expected to 21 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Tamil Nadu
Next
Story

Under PM Modi's leadership, Shiv Sena-BJP will fight shoulder to shoulder to win polls: Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT1M27S

5W1H: Surya Kiran jets collide mid-air during Bengaluru Aero Show practice, 1 IAF pilot killed