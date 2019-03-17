BJP steps up 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign; Modi, Shah add 'Chowkidar' to Twitter names

New Delhi: Amplifying the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha election, its prominent party leaders are adding 'Chowkidar' prefix to the names of their Twitter handles.

Senior party leaders including BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister Piyush Goyal have switched their Twitter accounts' names to 'Chowkidar Amit Shah' and 'Chowkidar Piyush Goyal'.

Amit Shah took to Twitter and shared a video saying, "जिसने बनाया स्वच्छता को संस्कार...वो है चौकीदार। #MainBhiChowkidar कहो दिल से #ChowkidarPhirSe (Chowkidar is the one who has made cleanliness values)"

Kick-starting BJP's campaign for the general election on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a video with the slogan - 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar'.

After sharing the video on his Twitter handle, PM Modi changed the name of his account to 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi' even as senior party leaders including Shah and Goyal followed suit.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister shared a nearly four-minute video featuring the nation's cross-culture. The video has glimpses from almost all parts of the country.

Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019

He captioned the video saying, "Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar"