Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP claims 'uncontested' victory in 2 seats of Arunachal Pradesh assembly

BJP candidates Kento Jini from Aalo East constituency while Taba Tedir from Yachuli constituency have been elected unopposed.

File photo

Itanagar: Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday claimed victory in two assembly seats 'uncontested' in Arunachal Pradesh. The polling on Aalo East constituency and Yachuli constituency was scheduled to be held on April 11.

Taking to Twitter, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said, "Victory March of BJP starts from Arunachal Pradesh: Sir Kento Jini has won (uncontested) from Alo East constituency."

"Another victory also from Arunachal Pradesh: Er Taba Tedir won unopposed from 16 Yachuli Assembly segment. (These two victories are for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, which goes to polls together with parliament on 11 April)," he said in another tweet.

Election to the 60-member Assembly in Arunachal Pradesh will be held in the first phase of polling on April 11 along with the two Lok Sabha seats in the state.

