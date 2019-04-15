BJP names Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur, 6 others in list of candidates in Uttar Pradesh for Lok Sabha election

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur in its list of seven candidates announced for the Lok Sabha election. Among the other candidates named in Uttar Pradesh by the party include Praveen Nishad from Sant Kabir Nagar instead of Sharad Tripathi who is the sitting MP from Sant Kabir Nagar.

Nishad had won the Gorakhpur seat in a bypoll as a Samajwadi Party candidate who was supported by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) under the grand alliance between the two parties. The bypoll in Gorakhpur was necessitated after BJP MP Yogi Adityanath was elected as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

All the names announced by the party are for the sixth phase of election which will be held on May 12. The names of candidates were decided in a meeting of the Central Election Committee. With this list of seven candidates, the party has so far announced candidates for 420 Lok Sabha seats.

Here is the list of names:

Sl. States PC No. Name of PC Name of Candidate Phase 1 Uttar Pradesh 39 Pratapgarh Sangam Lal Gupta 6 2 Uttar Pradesh 55 Ambedkar Nagar Mukut Bihari 6 3 Uttar Pradesh 62 Sant Kabir Nagar Praveen Nishad 6 4 Uttar Pradesh 64 Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan 7 5 Uttar Pradesh 66 Deoria Ramapati Ram Tripathi 7 6 Uttar Pradesh 73 Jaunpur K P Singh 6 7 Uttar Pradesh 78 Bhadohi Sh. Ramesh Bind 6

The seven-phase election began from April 11 and will continue till May 19. Counting will be held on May 23.