BJP president Amit Shah to hold a roadshow in Kolkata today, here's the full route

BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Tuesday. The roadshow is scheduled to begin at 4 pm and conclude at 6 pm. During the roadshow, Shah will cover a distance of 7km.

Here's the route map of Amit Shah's roadshow:

Dharamtala---Esplanade --- Lenin Sarani ----- Wellington Square --- Boubazar --- College Square ----Amharst Street Kalibari --- House of Swami Vivekananda at Shimla Street.

Earlier, the roadshow was scheduled to start from Shahid Minar Maidan but the permission was denied by Kolkata Police to start the roadshow from Shahid Minar Maidan forcing the BJP to start the roadshow from Dharamtala. Kolkata police said that the BJP was granted permission only to start the roadshow from Shahid Minar Maidan but the saffron party tried to set up a stage there, that's why the permission was withdrawn.

Meanwhile, TMC supporters in Kolkata are removing posters and hoardings of Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the route of the roadshow. BJP leaders said that police is also helping the TMC supporters in removing the posters. BJP leaders added that TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is afraid of BJP's growing popularity in the state and she has resorted to anti-democratic means to stop the BJP from holding rallies in the state. BJP General Secretary and party's incharge for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, lashed out at Mamata for using force to stop BJP leaders from campaigning in the state.