BJP reiterates its commitment to peace in J&K, vows abrogation of Article 370, 35A in Sankalp Patra

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its Sankalp Patra on Monday at their headquarter in New Delhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, while briefing the media and the audience about the poll manifesto at the event, reiterated the party's stand on abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution of India.

"We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370. We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said.

Article 370 grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir while Article 35A, incorporated into the Constitution in 1954, provides special rights and privileges to the citizens of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several top BJP leaders including Arun Jaitley have previously emphasised that the party is committed to abolish Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution.

BJP also said that the party will make efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to the state.

"In the last five years, we have made all necessary efforts to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir through decisive actions and a firm policy. We are committed to overcome all obstacles that come in the way of development and provide adequate financial resources to all the regions of the state," the manifesto said.

"We will take all steps to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all residents of the state. We will make all efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits and we will provide financial assistance for the resettlement of refugees from West Pakistan, Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and Chhamb," it added.