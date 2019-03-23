BJP releases second list of candidates for Lok Sabha election, Sambit Patra to contest from Puri

The BJP late on Friday night released its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election comprising of 36 names. The list includes 23 nominees for Andhra Pradesh, six candidates for Maharashtra and five for Odisha. Also, one candidate each for Assam and Meghalaya has been announced in the list.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest the general election from Puri parliamentary constituency in Odisha. Odisha BJP president Basant Panda will contest from the Kalahandi seat and senior leader Suresh Pujari will contest from Bargarh seat.

A meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) was held presided over by BJP president Amit Shah. It was attended by PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and all other members of the CEC of the BJP.

Andhra Pradesh:

1. Aruku (ST)--KVV Satyanarayan Reddy

2. Srikakulam--Perla Sambamurti

3. Vizianagaram--P Sanyasi Raju

4. Anakapalli--Dr. Gandi Venkata Satyanarayana

5. Kakinada-- YallaVenkata Ramamohana

Rao (Dorababu)

6. Amalapuram (SC)--AyyajiVema Manepalli

7. Rajahmundry--Satya Gopinath dasparavasthu

8. Narsapuram--Paidikonda Manikyalarao

9. Eluru--Chinnam Ramkotaya

10. Machilipatnam--Gudivaka Ramanjaneyulu

11. Vijayawada--Dilip Kumar Kilaru

12. Guntur--ValluruJayaprakash Narayana

13. Bapatla (SC)--Dr. Challagali Kishore Kumar

14. Ongole--Thogunta Srinivas

15. Nandyal--Dr. AdinarayanaInti

16. Kurnool--Dr. PV Parthasarthi

17. Anantapur--HamsaDevineni

18. Hindupur--Pogala Venkata Parthasarthi

19. Kadapa--Singa Reddy Ramchandra

Reddy

20. Nellore--Suresh Reddy Sannapareddy

21. Tirupati (SC)--Bommi Sri Hari Rao

22. Rajampet--Pappireddi Maheswara Reddy

23. Chittoor (SC)--Jayaram Duggani

Assam:

1. Tezpur--Sjt. Pallab Lochan Das

Maharashtra:

1. Jalgaon--Mrs. Smita Uday Wagh

2. Nanded--Shri Pratap Patil Chikkalikar

3. Dindori (ST)--Dr. Bharati Pawar

4. Pune-- Girish Bapat

5. Baramati--Mrs. Kanchan Rahul Kul

6. Solapur (SC)--Dr. Jaysidhesvar Swami

Meghalaya:

1. Shillong (ST)--Shri Sanbor Shullai, MLA

Odisha:

1. Bargarh--Shri Suresh Pujari

2. Sambalpur--Shri Nitesh Ganga Deb

3. Kalahandi--Shri Basanta Kumar Panda

4. Puri--Dr. Sambit Patra

5. Koraput (ST)--Shri Jayaram Pangi

The polling in Andhra Pradesh will be held in the first phase on April 11.