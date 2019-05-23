close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

BJP retains Mapusa Assembly by-poll in Goa

Panaji: Joshua D`Souza, BJP MLA candidate from Mapusa assembly, retained the seat where the by-poll was necessitated after the death of his father Francis D`Souza.

Joshua registered his victory against Congress` Sudhir Kandolkar, a stronghold of the BJP for the last 20 years.

In another Assembly by-poll, Congress` Atanasio Monserratte wrested Panaji Assembly seat, held by late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, from the BJP. He won the seat with a margin of over 1,775 votes.

Live TV

The BJP had fielded Siddharth Kunkolienkar from the seat.

Goa Assembly has the strength of 40 members out of which the BJP currently has 12 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.The Congress party, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs.
 

