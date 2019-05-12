BJP will win Delhi's all seven seats with huge margins, AAP will trail in third place: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Claiming that the BJP would emerge victorious in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the party's city unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday evening claimed that Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) will trail at the third place in the contest.

The Congress will do "only slightly better" than the ruling party in Delhi, said Tiwari who is contesting the polls from North East Delhi parliamentary seat.

"The feedback of party leaders and workers, as well as people, shows the results of polls will be encouraging for the BJP. We will win all the seven seats in Delhi with huge margins while the AAP will trail at third place and the Congress doing slightly better than it," Tiwari claimed.

Citing allegations of "bogus" voting by the AAP's South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, the Delhi BJP chief said, "He is levelling the bogus voting charge as he is scared of defeat."

He said people had expectations from Narendra Modi in 2014 which now has changed into their "strong faith" in him.

Tiwari, who cast his vote in Yamuna Vihar in North East Delhi, said he felt "ecstatic" after exercising his franchise after a gap of some years and was "nervous" while pressing the button on EVM, fearing he would goof up and end up voting for a rival.

Tiwari alleged a BJP worker was "slapped" by an AAP MLA in Mayur Vihar Phase III and said it reflected the "decline" in political ethics on the part of the ruling party in Delhi.