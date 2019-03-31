हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

'BJP will win on both seats': Maneka Gandhi on Rahul contesting from Amethi and Wayanad

New DeAfter Congress announced that party president Rahul Gandhi will contest Lok Sabha election from Wayanad in Kerala besides the Amethi seat, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi exuded confidence of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s win on both seats. 

&#039;BJP will win on both seats&#039;: Maneka Gandhi on Rahul contesting from Amethi and Wayanad
Image Courtesy: PIB

New DeAfter Congress announced that party president Rahul Gandhi will contest Lok Sabha election from Wayanad in Kerala besides the Amethi seat, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi exuded confidence of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s win on both seats. 

"All I know is we will win from both the seats," Maneka while quoted by news agency ANI as saying. 

Maneka, the Minister for Women and Child Development, is contesting from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat while her son Varun Gandhi has been fielded by BJP from Pilibhit constituency. 

It will the first time when Rahul Gandhi will contest from two parliamentary constituencies. He has been representing Amethi in Parliament since 2004.  

Smriti Irani, BJP's candidate from Amethi, alleged that Rahul Gandhi is confident of his defeat from Amethi and this is the reason why he has decided to contest from a second seat. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Now that he has decided to contest from Wayanad, we the Left will see to defeat him."

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Rahul Gandhi
Next
Story

Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT1M45S

5W1H: PM Modi to address nation through video conference