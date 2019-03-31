'BJP will win on both seats': Maneka Gandhi on Rahul contesting from Amethi and Wayanad

New DeAfter Congress announced that party president Rahul Gandhi will contest Lok Sabha election from Wayanad in Kerala besides the Amethi seat, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi exuded confidence of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s win on both seats.

"All I know is we will win from both the seats," Maneka while quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Maneka, the Minister for Women and Child Development, is contesting from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat while her son Varun Gandhi has been fielded by BJP from Pilibhit constituency.

It will the first time when Rahul Gandhi will contest from two parliamentary constituencies. He has been representing Amethi in Parliament since 2004.

Smriti Irani, BJP's candidate from Amethi, alleged that Rahul Gandhi is confident of his defeat from Amethi and this is the reason why he has decided to contest from a second seat. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Now that he has decided to contest from Wayanad, we the Left will see to defeat him."

(With ANI inputs)