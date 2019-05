Bahraich: The first result in Uttar Pradesh went in favour of BJP's Akshyawar Lal in Bahraich, who defeated his nearest SP-BSP-RLD alliance nominee Shabbir Balmiki.

District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar said Lal defeated his nearest rival Shabbir Balmiki by a margin of over 1.28 lakh votes.

Lal polled 5,25,512 votes, while Balmiki got 3,96,843 votes.

Outgoing MP Savitri Bai Phule, who switched to the Congress from the BJP, got 34,383 votes. She stood third but failed to save her deposit.