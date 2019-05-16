close

Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP's new call for seventh phase Lok Sabha Election 2019: ApnaModiAyega

#ApnaModiAyega. The hashtag quickly became the top trend on Twitter, drawing more than 20.8 thousand tweets at the time of filing this story.

PTI photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party has a new catchphrase for the final phase Lok Sabha election campaign: #ApnaModiAyega. The hashtag quickly became the top trend on Twitter, drawing more than 20.8 thousand tweets at the time of filing this story.

The party's official and regional Twitter handles posted several messages with the newly-coined hashtag.

 

Union Minister Piyush Goyal's office also tweeted out the new hashtag "The mood in Bengal is for a change. People are fed up with the rule of TMC.People of West Bengal will vote for PM @NarendraModi ji. #ApnaModiAayega"

The party had launched its Lok Sabha election campaign tagline “Phir ek baar Modi sarkar” (Once again, Modi government) and song "Chalo phir ek baar hum Modi sarakar banate hai, chalo milke saath aage desh ko badhate hai (Modi government once more, let us together take the nation forward)" on April 7.

The 3 minutes and 24 seconds-song focusses on terrorism and India's airstrikes, highlights the achievements of the Modi government in the last five years and asks the citizens to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

