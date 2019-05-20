close

Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP's performance in West Bengal will surprise pollsters: Ram Madhav

According to Ram Madhav, PM Modi enjoys good popularity in West Bengal and it would translate into votes.

Image Courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Monday expressed confidence that the BJP's performance in West Bengal will surprise all the pollsters. He added that the BJP would do extremely well in Lok Sabha election in West Bengal. According to Madhav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys good popularity in West Bengal and it would translate into votes. He added that what Uttar Pradesh was in 2014 Lok Sabha poll, West Bengal will be in 2019 for BJP.

"Bengal will surprise all the pollsters, we are hoping to do extremely well there. Everyone has seen the tremendous outpouring of support for PM Modi & BJP in Bengal. What Uttar Pradesh was in 2014, Bengal will be in 2019," Madhav told ANI.

Taking a dig at the proposed idea of grand alliance (mahagathbandhan) to tackle the BJP at the national level, Madhav said that the idea of mahagathbandhan had failed even before the start of Lok Sabha election.He added that many opposition parties tried to create a mahagathbandhan to defeat the BJP but they failed to achieve their objective in even a single state. Madhav noted that the opposition parties are once again trying to forge an alliance but it is highly unlikely that they would succeed in achieving in their objective.

"Mahagathbandhan had failed even before election began, many parties tried to create a mahagathbandhan but failed to do so in even a single state. Post polling, they tried again but what couldn't happen before the poll, I don't think will happen after the poll," said Madhav.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the results of exit polls are never final but they are an indication of the behavior of the voters. He added that going by the results of exit polls it can be said that the voters have once again shown their trust in PM Modi and BJP.

