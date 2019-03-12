हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

BSP-SP combine enough for Mayawati, rules out alliance with Congress in any state

Mayawati's declaration came during her meeting with senior BSP leaders.

File photo

Lucknow: In a strong message to the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said that her party will not ally with the grand old party in any state to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Mayawati's declaration came during her meeting with senior BSP leaders.

"It has been reiterated once again that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not have any alliance with Congress party in any state, to contest the upcoming elections," she said.

The BSP chief is confident of the alliance formed between her party and Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh along with BSP supremo Mayawati had on February 21 announced the allocation of seats to each partner with SP contesting on 37 seats and BSP on 38 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. 

Two seats - Amethi and Rae Bareli were left for the Congress. Two seats were initially allocated to the RLD but then SP gave one more seat from its quota to Ajit Singh's party.

