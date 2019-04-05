Bulandshahr Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The constituency of Bulandshahr covers the district of Bulandshahr.

Formed prior to 1951 constituency elections, this constituency currently comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments. It is reserved for the SC category.

It is the headquarters of the Bulandshahr District and belongs to the Meerut Division. Located between the rivers of Ganges and Yamuna, the district spreads over an area of 3,719 sq km. It is about 77.5 km away from the national capital, New Delhi.

The electors in the Bulandshahr Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Bhola Singh of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from the Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: All You Need To Know

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Bhola Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won from this Lok Sabha seat. Bhola Sing secured 604,449 votes to decimate Pradeep Kumar Jatav of the BSP who got 182,476 votes.

There were a total number of 1,736,447 electors in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls out of which 1,009,710 cast their votes here. The voter turnout recorded here was 58.15 %.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, major political parties have declared their candidates from the seat and there are independent candidates fighting from the seat too. The Congress has given the ticket to Banshi Singh. The Bahujan Samaj Party has nominated Yogesh Verma. The BJP's candidate is the sitting MP from the seat, Bhola Singh.

The seven-phased General Election 2019 will be held throughout the country beginning April 11 till May 19, 2019. The combined results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23, 2019.