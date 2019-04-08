हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Candidate rides horse in groom's attire to file nomination, call himself 'son-in-law of politics'

The 'barat' (procession) was stopped by police at Sadar Bazar area and Kishan had to dismount the horse to reach the collectorate and file his nomination.

Candidate rides horse in groom&#039;s attire to file nomination, call himself &#039;son-in-law of politics&#039;

Shahjahanpur: He wore a sherwani, donned a turban typical of a bridegroom and rode a horse surrounded by people dancing to a popular Bollywood tune being played by a band. What appeared to be a marriage procession, surprised people when they found out that he was Sanyukt Vikas Party's Lok Sabha nominee Vaidh Raj Kishan, on his way to file the nomination papers.

"Mai rajniti ka damad hun (I am son-in-law of politics)," was his prompt reply when asked about the attire and procession.

"Today is my marriage anniversary, that is why I have become bridegroom. I have come here to file nomination as 'damad' of politics," he added.

But the 'barat' (procession) was stopped by police at Sadar Bazar area and Kishan had to dismount the horse to reach the collectorate and file his nomination.

However, this was not the first gimmick by Kishan. In 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections he had arrived to file his nomination on an 'arthi' (bier). 

