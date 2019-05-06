Chandigarh Lok Sabha Constituency: Full list of candidates, polling dates

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has only one parliamentary constituency, which was formed prior to the 1967 election. It has the same name of Chandigarh.
Kirron Kher of Bharatiya Janata Party, Pawan Kumar Bansal of Indian National Congress, Parveen Kumar of Bahujan Samaj Party and Harmohan Dhawan of Aam Aadmi Party are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Chandigarh Lok Sabha Constituency.
Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency covers the entire Union Territory of Chandigarh. Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency is not reserved for any category.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Chandigarh Lok Sabha Constituency.
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|KIRRON KHER
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|PAWAN KUMAR BANSAL
|Indian National Congress
|3
|PARVEEN KUMAR
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|AVINASH SINGH SHARMA
|Chandigarh Ki Aawaz Party
|5
|GURMAIL SINGH
|All India Forward Bloc
|6
|JAGDISH KUMAR NIDAN
|Hindustan Shakti Sena
|7
|JYOTI
|Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal
|8
|NAWAB ALI
|Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party
|9
|BHUPINDER KAUR
|Sarvjan Sewa Party
|10
|MUKESH PACHARA
|Ambedkar National Congress
|11
|YOGRAJ SAHOTA
|Rashtriya Jankranti Party
|12
|RAMNEET
|Bhartiya Kisan Party
|13
|LASHKAR SINGH
|Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star
|14
|SHAMBHU
|Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party
|15
|SHARMILA JOHARI
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|16
|SATYBIR SINGH
|Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party
|17
|SANDEEP BIDLA
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|18
|SATISH KUMAR
|Janral Samaj Party
|19
|SARABJEET SINGH SOHAL
|Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party
|20
|SANJAY BALAAN
|Bhartiya Jan Samman Party
|21
|SUBHASH CHANDER GOYAL
|Republican Party of India (A)
|22
|SUBHASH TAMOLI
|Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar)
|23
|HARMOHAN DHAWAN
|Aam Aadmi Party
|24
|AKHLESH KUMAR
|Independent
|25
|UDAY RAJ
|Independent
|26
|KARAN VASUDEVA
|Independent
|27
|TEJINDER SINGH WALIA
|Independent
|28
|DEVI SIROHI
|Independent
|29
|NIDHI KANSAL
|Independent
|30
|PREM LATA
|Independent
|31
|BOOTA SINGH
|Independent
|32
|MANJEET SINGH BOHAT
|Independent
|33
|YOGESH DHINGRA
|Independent
|34
|RAJ KAMAL SINGH
|Independent
|35
|RAM KUMAR
|Independent
|36
|SUNITA
|Independent
The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.
Kirron Kher Anupam of the BJP was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Kher bagged 191362 votes and defeated INC candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal of Congress who got 121720 votes in the 2014 polls. Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gul Kirat Panag got 108,679 votes.