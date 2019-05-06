close

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Constituency: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Chandigarh Lok Sabha Constituency.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has only one parliamentary constituency, which was formed prior to the 1967 election. It has the same name of Chandigarh.

Kirron Kher of Bharatiya Janata Party, Pawan Kumar Bansal of Indian National Congress, Parveen Kumar of Bahujan Samaj Party and Harmohan Dhawan of Aam Aadmi Party are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Chandigarh Lok Sabha Constituency.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency covers the entire Union Territory of Chandigarh. Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency is not reserved for any category.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 KIRRON KHER Bharatiya Janata Party
2 PAWAN KUMAR BANSAL Indian National Congress
3 PARVEEN KUMAR Bahujan Samaj Party
4 AVINASH SINGH SHARMA Chandigarh Ki Aawaz Party
5 GURMAIL SINGH All India Forward Bloc
6 JAGDISH KUMAR NIDAN Hindustan Shakti Sena
7 JYOTI Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal
8 NAWAB ALI Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party
9 BHUPINDER KAUR Sarvjan Sewa Party
10 MUKESH PACHARA Ambedkar National Congress
11 YOGRAJ SAHOTA Rashtriya Jankranti Party
12 RAMNEET Bhartiya Kisan Party
13 LASHKAR SINGH Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star
14 SHAMBHU Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party
15 SHARMILA JOHARI Bharat Prabhat Party
16 SATYBIR SINGH Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party
17 SANDEEP BIDLA Bahujan Mukti Party
18 SATISH KUMAR Janral Samaj Party
19 SARABJEET SINGH SOHAL Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party
20 SANJAY BALAAN Bhartiya Jan Samman Party
21 SUBHASH CHANDER GOYAL Republican Party of India (A)
22 SUBHASH TAMOLI Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar)
23 HARMOHAN DHAWAN Aam Aadmi Party
24 AKHLESH KUMAR Independent
25 UDAY RAJ Independent
26 KARAN VASUDEVA Independent
27 TEJINDER SINGH WALIA Independent
28 DEVI SIROHI Independent
29 NIDHI KANSAL Independent
30 PREM LATA Independent
31 BOOTA SINGH Independent
32 MANJEET SINGH BOHAT Independent
33 YOGESH DHINGRA Independent
34 RAJ KAMAL SINGH Independent
35 RAM KUMAR Independent
36 SUNITA Independent

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Kirron Kher Anupam of the BJP was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Kher bagged 191362 votes and defeated INC candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal of Congress who got 121720 votes in the 2014 polls. Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gul Kirat Panag got 108,679 votes.

