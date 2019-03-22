Chandrababu Nadu's son Nara Lokesh files nomination, seeks parents' blessings

Amaravati: Son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, on Monday filed his nomination for the state Assembly election. Lokesh is the general secretary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and also the Minister for Information Technology (IT), Panchayati Raj and Rural Development in the state.

He will contest from Mangalagiri constituency in Amaravati. The seat was won by YSR Congress Party in 2014.

Lokesh sought blessings of his parents - Chandrababu and Bhuvaneshwari - before going to file his nomination.

Lokesh's father-in-law - actor Balakrishna - also submitted his nomination from Hindupur constituency which falls under Anantapur.