हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Chandrababu Nadu's son Nara Lokesh files nomination, seeks parents' blessings

He will contest from Mangalagiri constituency in Amaravati.

Chandrababu Nadu&#039;s son Nara Lokesh files nomination, seeks parents&#039; blessings

Amaravati: Son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, on Monday filed his nomination for the state Assembly election. Lokesh is the general secretary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and also the Minister for Information Technology (IT), Panchayati Raj and Rural Development in the state.

He will contest from Mangalagiri constituency in Amaravati. The seat was won by YSR Congress Party in 2014.

Lokesh sought blessings of his parents - Chandrababu and Bhuvaneshwari - before going to file his nomination.

Lokesh's father-in-law - actor Balakrishna - also submitted his nomination from Hindupur constituency which falls under Anantapur.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Nara Lokesh
Next
Story

Government should stop pretending to be Army: Akhilesh Yadav on Pulwama debate

Must Watch

PT1M53S

BSP releases first list of 11 candidates for Lok Sabha election