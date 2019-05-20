Chandrababu Naidu likely to meet Mamata for post-poll alliance talks in Kolkata

Kolkata: Ramping up efforts to build a strong anti-NDA front, Andhra Pradesh chief minister (CM) N Chandrababu Naidu and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president is now likely to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

Live TV

Hello, Oxford

According to sources, Naidu may meet the Trinamool chief at West Bengal secretariat in Kolkata at around 4 pm. He has engagements in the state till 1 pm, said the source, adding that he may travel to Delhi or Kolkata after that.

The TDP president has been meeting several opposition leaders as part of his efforts to unite opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on May 23. He met Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Saturday. He met UPA chief Sonia Gandhi and held consultations for a second time with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury on Sunday. What exactly transpired between the leaders has not been revealed to the media, but it is assumed that they discussed alternatives to the NDA government.

Exit polls gave a thumping victory to the National Democratic Alliance on Sunday. Zee Maha Exit Poll crunched the numbers from various exit polls to conclude that the NDA could cruise its way to wins 303 seats while UPA would halt at 117.