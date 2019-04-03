Chattisgarh: Lok Sabha contestant brings pots filled with Rs 5 coins to file nomination

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

A candidate of Chhattisgarh-based Azad Janta Party stunned poll officials by bringing in pots filled with five rupee coins while filing his nomination from Durg constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

RAIPUR: A candidate of Chhattisgarh-based Azad Janta Party stunned poll officials by bringing in pots filled with five rupee coins while filing his nomination from Durg constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 
 
Swatantra Tiwari, a resident of Dondi Lohara Block arrived at the Durg Collectorate in Chhattisgarh, to file his nomination papers. He produced the entire security deposit amount with containers full of five rupee coins, much to the inconvenience of the polling staff.

When asked, Tiwari said that the security deposit amount was collected by the villagers, who also encouraged him to contest the polls. Each villager chipped in Rs 5 to contribute to the overall amount.

Candidates filing nominations for Lok Sabha elections have to submit a security deposit of Rs 25,000 (Rs 12,500 for Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe candidates).

The polling in Chhattisgarh's Durg will be held during the third phase on April 23.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Azad Janta Partydurg constituency
