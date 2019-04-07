Clash breaks out in Muzaffarnagar village during election meeting of Congress candidate from Bijnor: Watch

Muzaffarnagar: A clash broke out on Sunday in a Muzaffarnagar village of Uttar Pradesh during an election meeting of Congress candidate from Bijnor, Nasimuddin Siddiqui.

The violence erupted in Tandhera village when people scrambled for food that was being served at the venue.

#WATCH Muzaffarnagar: Clashes broke out in Tandhera village, at the election meeting of Congress candidate from Bijnor - Nasimuddin Siddiqui, as people scrambled for food being served at the venue. Police say, "FIR registered against 7-8 people. Further action being taken."(06.4) pic.twitter.com/nfpLKQXvUn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 7, 2019

In a video shared by ANI, a group of people are seen fighting among themselves with sticks while some are trying to stop them and others running away from the incident spot. The clash continued for nearly a minute.

According to police, an FIR has been registered against seven to eight people and an investigation has been initiated.