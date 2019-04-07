हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Clash breaks out in Muzaffarnagar village during election meeting of Congress candidate from Bijnor: Watch

According to police, an FIR has been registered against seven to eight people and an investigation has been initiated.

Clash breaks out in Muzaffarnagar village during election meeting of Congress candidate from Bijnor: Watch
ANI photo

Muzaffarnagar: A clash broke out on Sunday in a Muzaffarnagar village of Uttar Pradesh during an election meeting of Congress candidate from Bijnor, Nasimuddin Siddiqui.

The violence erupted in Tandhera village when people scrambled for food that was being served at the venue.

In a video shared by ANI, a group of people are seen fighting among themselves with sticks while some are trying to stop them and others running away from the incident spot. The clash continued for nearly a minute.

According to police, an FIR has been registered against seven to eight people and an investigation has been initiated.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Congress
Next
Story

Smriti Irani jibes at Robert Vadra after he says 'will campaign for Congress for Lok Sabha poll'

Must Watch

PT2M2S

5W1H: Highway closure order comes into effect; PDP to move court