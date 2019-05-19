close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
general election 2019

Confident of my victory; people want to make 'Modi ji' PM again: Ravi Shankar Prasad

"I am going to cast my vote, which is my democratic right. The country will achieve new levels of growth in the coming days. I am confident of my victory as always," Prasad said.

Confident of my victory; people want to make &#039;Modi ji&#039; PM again: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday expressed confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be able to secure victory in the Lok Sabha elections and also cast his vote in the ongoing seventh phase of the elections."I cast my vote just now, the public are with us (BJP). The mood of Patna Sahib is the same as that of the rest of the country, people want to make Modi ji the Prime Minister again," Prasad told reporters outside his polling booth after casting his vote.

Prior to casting his vote, Prasad, who was accompanied by his 88-year old mother, expressed confidence that he will win."I am going to cast my vote, which is my democratic right. The country will achieve new levels of growth in the coming days. I am confident of my victory as always," Prasad told reporters at the time of leaving his house.

Live TV

The BJP fielded Prasad against Congress leader and sitting MP from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha. Sinha, a two-time MP from the same seat is seeking re-election for the third time from the seat.

Bihar is seeing polling on eight seats in the seventh and the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Tags:
general election 2019India election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019BJP leader Ravi Shanker Prasad
Next
Story

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar suggests EC to reduce duration of Lok Sabha poll

Must Watch

PT17M32S

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Nitish Kumar questions long duration of election process