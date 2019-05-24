close

Congress' Milind Deora says he accepts Mumbaikars' verdict with great humility

"I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah and the whole National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," Deora added.

Mumbai: Mumbai`s Congress chief Milind Deora on Friday said he has accepted the verdict of the denizens with great humility after the party suffered a defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

"We accept the verdict of the people of Mumbai with great humility. I am happy that tickets were given to deserving and experienced candidates who gave a good fight to the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party," he told ANI.

"I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah and the whole National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," Deora added.

The Congress leader also said, "I hope that the elected representatives work in the next 5 years to raise the voice of the Mumbaikars in the Lok Sabha and bring justice to needy people of Mumbai."

Out of the total 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra, the NDA secured a mandate on 41 seats of which 23 were won by BJP and 18 went to Shiv Sena.

Congress and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) bagged one seat each while NCP won 4 seats.
 

