Congress mulls action against Navjot Singh Sidhu for comments against Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

In a fresh trouble for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, the party high command has decided to seek report from Sidhu on his comments against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after the declaration of Lok Sabha election results. Sources told Zee Media that party high command is taking the matter very seriously and it is learnt that the high command will seek full report in this matter from Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar before taking any action.

On Monday, Punjab Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot had slammed Sidhu saying if he has problem with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh then he should quit as cabinet minister. Dharamsot added that Sidhu came to Congress after quitting BJP and only god knows where he will go after leaving Congress. The Punjab minister demanded that high command must take action Sidhu and he would raise this demand in the party meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had launched a direct attack on Sidhu, saying the cricketer-turned-politician wanted to replace him as the next chief minister of Punjab. Singh had accused Sidhu of causing damage to the party by making unncessary comments against the party during the election time.

Sidhu earned Amarinder Singh's ire after he had alleged that the Punjab CM was responsible for denial of ticket to his wife Navjot Kaur from Chandigarh. The Punjab chief minister, however, rejected Sidhu's claim and said that Kaur had been offered Congress ticket from Amritsar or Bathinda seat, but she refused it. It is interesting to note that the whole controversy was started by Sidhu's wife Navjot when she said in an interview that Amarinder Singh did not want to allow her to contest from Chandigarh. Pawan Bansal is the Congress' candidate from Chandigarh and he is pitted against Kirron Kher of BJP.