Congress

Congress releases list of 31 candidates, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son gets ticket from Jodhpur

With this list of 31 candidates, Congress has so far declared candidates from 293 Lok Sabha seats.

Image Courtesy: PTI

Congress on Thursday released a list of 31 candidates, including 19 from Rajasthan, 6 each from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh for upcoming Lok Sabha election.

With this list of 31 candidates, Congress party has so far declared candidates from 293 Lok Sabha seats.

Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, will contest from Jodhpur parliamentary constituency. Manvendra Singh will be Congress candidate from Barmer, while former Union Minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh will contest from Alwar.

In Gujarat, the party has chosen the sitting MLA from Dhoraji, Lalit Vasoya for Porbandar seat, which is seen as a bastion of Vitthal Radadiya and Jayesh Radadiya of the BJP. 

Vasoya is a close aide of Hardik Patel and was once the convenor of the Patel Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). In Rajkot, the party has given ticket to Lalit Kagathara. The Congress has nominated Jagdish Thakor for the seat of Patan. 

The Congress has named another sitting MLA Punjabhai Vansh as its candidate for the Junagadh seat, while VK Khant has been fielded from Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat of Panchmahal. Another sitting MLA Jitu Chaudhary has been fielded for Valsad seat in South Gujarat.

(with IANS inputs)

