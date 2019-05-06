close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Congress will decide new PM after Lok Sabha polls results: Harish Rawat

DMK president MK Stalin and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had batted for Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate.

Congress will decide new PM after Lok Sabha polls results: Harish Rawat
File photo

New Delhi: While a few 'mahagathbandhan' leaders are projecting Congress President Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate, senior party leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that they would decide after Lok Sabha election results on May 23 who the Prime Minister would be.

In Ludhiana to campaign for Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu, Rawat on Sunday said, "Our leader has said it clearly we`ll decide after election results that who will be the Prime Minister."

"But like Sharad Pawar Ji has said it again and again, 'coalition Government has always been successful', an example of which is 2004-2014, when Singh was king," he added. 

DMK president MK Stalin and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had batted for Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate.

Seven phased Lok Sabha elections which started on April 11, will conclude on May 19. Results will be announced on May 23.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiCongressUttarakhandHarish RawatLok Sabha election 2019
Next
Story

No change in poll timing due to Ramzan, heatwave: Election Commission

Must Watch

PT58S

Voting to be held in 51 constituencies for 5th phase of Lok Sabha Polls