Counting of votes in 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar begins

The counting for 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar started at 8 AM on Thursday. The political fate of 625 candidates is expected to be decided by Thursday evening. In Bihar, the contest is between BJP-led NDA, which also includes JD(U) and LJP and RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, which has Congress, Hindustani Awami Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and Vikassheel Insaan Party as its alliance partner.

The 40 parliamentary constituencies in Bihar are Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Madhepura, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj, Saran, Hajipur (SC), Ujiarpur, Samastipur (SC), Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram (SC), Karakat, Jahanabad, Aurangabad, Gaya (SC), Nawada and Jamui (SC).

Exit polls predictions for Bihar

All exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha election 2019 from Bihar. According to IANS-CVOTER exit poll, the NDA may win 33 seats, while the grand alliance is predicted to win only 7 seats. IndiaTV-CNX Exit Poll predicted that BJP will get 15, JD (U) -13, LJP-4 while RJD is expected to win 5, Congress 2 and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 1 seat. According to the India Today-My Axis India exit poll, the BJP-JDU alliance is set to sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar winning minimum 38 out of the 40 seats, while the RJD-Congress led 'Mahagathbandhan' may only win 2 seats. Exit poll conducted by Neta-NewsX, predicted that BJP may win 9 seats, JD(U) 9 seats, while the Congress and RJD would get 5 and 11 seats respectively. The Times Now-VMR poll predicted that BJP and JDU would win 30 seats, while UPA is expected to gain 10 seats.

The state recorded 53.06% turnout in first phase, 58.14% in second phase, 60% in third phase, 58.92% in fourth phase, 57.86% in fifth phase, 59.38% is sixth phase and 53.55% in seventh phase. No serious incidence of violence was reported during voting, which took place in all seven phases. In 2014, the BJP had won 22 seats in Bihar and its then allies LJP and RLSP had won 6 and 4 seats respectively. Congress had won just two seats, while RJD and JD (U) had won four and two seats respectively. But this time, JD(U) has contested in alliance with BJP and RLSP has left the NDA to join the grand alliance.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Counting for all 542 seats (the polling for Vellore was countermanded by Election Commission due to use of money power) is set to take place on Thursday. The outcome of this general election 2019 will choose the 17th Lok Sabha and pave way for the formation of next government.