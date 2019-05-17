CRPF jawan on security duty commits suicide at Rabri Devi's residence

PATNA: A Central Reserve Police Force personnel posted on secuiy duty at former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi's residence in Patna comited suicide on Friday evening.

According to initial reports, the deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Giriappa.

The deceased jawan ended his life by shooting himself with his service weapon.

The incident took place at Rabri Devi's residence which is located near Secretariate in the state capital.

The bod of the deceased CRPF jawabn has been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the Patna Police have launched a probe into the matter.

The police are trying to ascertain what were the factors responsible for the Jawan's suicide.