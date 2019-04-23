Dausa Lok Sabha Constituency of Rajasthan: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Dausa Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

Jaskaur Meena of Bharatiya Janata Party, Dwarka Prasad Maheshwara of Bahujan Samaj Party and Savita Meena of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Dausa Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Dausa Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Jaskaur Meena Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Dwarka Prasad Maheshwara Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Savita Meena Indian National Congress 4 Chandra Prakash Meena Nationalist People's Front 5 Ramphool Meena Ambedkarite Party of India 6 Rinku Kumar Meena Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 7 Anju Dhanka Independent 8 Bimla Devi Meena Independent 9 Bharti Meena Independent 10 Maliram Nayaka Independent 11 Radhey Shyam Meena Independent

Dausa constituency covers eight assembly segments – Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa and Lalsot.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Harish Chandra Meena of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a margin of over 45 thousand votes. He had defeated Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena of the National People's Party (India). Harish Meena had secured 315059 votes while Kirodi Lal Meena got 269655 votes.