Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends notice to BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir over his tweets

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sent a legal notice to BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, seeking apology for his tweets against the Aam Aadmi Part (AAP) chief. In the notice, Gambhir has also been asked to publish the apology along with true and correct facts in print and on social media, within 24 hours, failing which criminal proceedings would be initiated against him.

Slamming Kejriwal on Thursday, Gambhir had tweeted: "I feel ashamed to have a CM like Arvind Kejriwal. I abhor your act of outraging a woman`s modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? You are filth Mr CM and someone needs your very own jhadu (broom) to clean your dirty mind."

"You are hereby called upon to render immediately a complete, express, unqualified and unambiguous apology to our client for inflicting the aforesaid libel upon him, which must be tendered to our client personally in writing by you as well as by printing the same along with true and correct facts on your social media account prominently within 24 hours of receipt of this notice, failing which appropriate legal proceedings shall be initiated," read the notice. The notice also read that the AAP finds the tweets by Gambhir "offending".

On Thursday, AAP`s East Delhi candidate Marlena accused Gambhir of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against her. The AAP leader filed a complaint with the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW). She also broke down while addressing a press conference on Thursday, where she along with her party colleague and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lashed out at Gambhir.

Gambhir has, however, rubbished the allegation saying that if proved guilty, he would quit politics. He also sent a defamation notice to Marlena, Kejriwal, and Sisodia, demanding an unconditional apology for making "defamatory" comments against him.