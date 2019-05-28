close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aam Aadami Party

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

The ruling AAP in Delhi and the BJP were involved in a bitter war of words with both sides attacking each other in a no holds barred contest.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend PM Narendra Modi&#039;s swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on Thursday.

The chief minister has been invited for the ceremony and he will attend it, a Delhi government official confirmed.

The ruling AAP in Delhi and the BJP were involved in a bitter war of words with both sides attacking each other in a no holds barred contest.

Live TV

Delhi Congress president and three-time former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit said she has not received any invitation for Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

The BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi routing both the Congress and the AAP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Tags:
Aam Aadami PartyDelhi CM Arvind KejriwalPM Narendra ModiLok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019
Next
Story

Tej Pratap Yadav backs Tejashwi's leadership, says doubters free to leave RJD

Must Watch

PT4M19S

Deshhit: Narendra Modi calls on Pranab Mukherjee, seeks his blessings for second term as PM