Don't believe in rumours, shun VIP culure: PM-elect Narendra Modi tells NDA MPs

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi, who was on Saturday unanimously elected as leader of the BJP parliamentary party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at a function in the Central Hall of Parliament, warned the newly-elected lawmakers not to believe in media reports on the names being considered for ministerial berths.

''Don't trust media reports on names being considered for ministers post, responsibilities will be given as per norms,'' PM-elect Narendra Modi told newly-elected NDA MPs.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi says, "Desh mein bahot aise Narendra Modi paida ho gaye hain jinhone mantri mandal bana diya hai. Sabka total lagayenge to shayad 50 MP reh jayenge jo mantri ki list mein nahi ayenge." pic.twitter.com/fywCeDGEzi — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2019

PM-elect Modi also asked the NDA leaders to maintain restraint in speech, saying that some statements made for publicity often create trouble for the party and the alliance.

''Those elected as MPs should shun VIP culture, they should stand in queues like other citizens,'' Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing members of the National Democratic Alliance, said that the minorities have been cheated by the opposition and that needs to be stopped immediately.

"We have worked for sabka saath, sabka vikas, now we have to strive for sabka vishwas," the PM said.

"The way the poor have been cheated, the minorities have been deceived the same way. It would have been good if their education, their health had been in focus. I expect from you in 2019 that you would be able to make a hole in that deception. We have to earn their trust," PM-elect Narendra Modi said in Parliament's Central Hall.

Live TV

PM-elect Modi made these remarks after he was unanimously elected as the BJP parliamentary party leader and of the NDA.

"I am happy to announce that the BJP parliamentary party has unanimously elected Narendra Modi as its leader," BJP president Amit Shah announced.

Veteran Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal moved the resolution to elect Modi as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of the NDA backed the proposal.

"Narendra Modi Ji has been unanimously elected leader by the 353 NDA members. I thank all the newly-elected members and congratulate him for his unanimous election," Shah said.

After being elected leader of the NDA, Modi touched the feet of BJP veterans LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Parkash Singh Badal and sought their blessings.

Chief ministers of different NDA-ruled states were also present among others.

PM-elect Modi will now meet President Ram Nath Kovind and stake claim to form the next government after the BJP-led NDA alliance won a historic mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

BJP secured an outright majority, winning 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, 21 more than it had got in the 2014 polls.

Along with its NDA allies, the BJP-led coalition has 351 members in the Lower House.