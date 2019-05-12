close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Dynasty can make you party chief, but it doesn't bring vision: PM Narendra Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi addressed two rallies in MP's Khandwa and Indore.

INDORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, saying dynasty can take him to the top position of a party, but it "doesn't bring vision and wisdom".

Addressing a rally in Indore, PM Modi expressed confidence about his re-election, claiming that while there was anti-incumbency against the Congress-led UPA government in 2014, there is pro-incumbency now.

He said people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir have decided to re-elect his government.

He said the Congress's arrogance reflected in its senior leader Sam Pitroda's remark "hua toh hua" about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

 

PM Modi also thanked the people of Madhya Pradesh, especially Indore, for the success of Clean India Mision.

Addressing the rally in Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister said that a mechanism would be put in place to strengthen start-ups. 

"My government has given importance to technology and transparency in the last five years. We will strengthen the funding mechanism of start-ups in the next five years," PM Modi said, adding that India had become the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world. 

