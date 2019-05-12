Dynasty can make you party chief, but it doesn't bring vision: PM Narendra Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi

INDORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, saying dynasty can take him to the top position of a party, but it "doesn't bring vision and wisdom".

Addressing a rally in Indore, PM Modi expressed confidence about his re-election, claiming that while there was anti-incumbency against the Congress-led UPA government in 2014, there is pro-incumbency now.

He said people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir have decided to re-elect his government.

He said the Congress's arrogance reflected in its senior leader Sam Pitroda's remark "hua toh hua" about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

PM Modi also thanked the people of Madhya Pradesh, especially Indore, for the success of Clean India Mision.

PM Modi in Indore: I am thankful to both Madhya Pradesh and Indore. You have made one of my initiatives a great success. If the initiative of Swatch Bharat Abhiyaan has reached to the common man it's because of my brother and sisters from Indore. pic.twitter.com/6aYy6XXSEB — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Addressing the rally in Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister said that a mechanism would be put in place to strengthen start-ups.

"My government has given importance to technology and transparency in the last five years. We will strengthen the funding mechanism of start-ups in the next five years," PM Modi said, adding that India had become the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world.