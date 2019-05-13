close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

EC action allows over 1,000 voters in Delhi to cast their votes

The Delhi CEO got the polling done and of 1,079 registered voters from the locality, 300 turned up till 1 pm, officials said.

EC action allows over 1,000 voters in Delhi to cast their votes
Image courtesy: Facebook/Election Commission of India

New Delhi: More than a thousand voters in Delhi's Kasturba Nagar would have lost their right to exercise their franchise had the Election Commission gone ahead with a proposal to close down a polling booth in the area.

According to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh, the government accommodations in Kasturba Nagar, which comes under the New Delhi parliamentary constituency, were redeveloped and residents of the area were shifted to other areas.

This necessitated the need for the Delhi CEO to write to the Election Commission about the polling station in that area not being needed anymore, Singh said.

Live TV

"We had sent a proposal to the EC saying polling station number 1 under which that area fell is not needed. The EC asked us to issue a public notice saying if voters there were willing to vote, they will facilitate it," Singh said.

The Delhi CEO got the polling done and of 1,079 registered voters from the locality, 300 turned up till 1 pm, officials said.

Delhi recorded 60.21 per cent voter turnout till 6 pm on Sunday. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Delhi
Next
Story

Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls out Digvijaya Singh for not voting

Must Watch

PT11M43S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 12th May 2019