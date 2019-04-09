EC announces bye-polls for 6 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa

New Delhi: Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule for bye-elections to fill the casual vacancy in the State Legislative Assemblies of Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Karnataka.

Six assembly constituencies will go to polls on May 19 and the counting will be done on May 23.

In Tamil Nadu, the polls are scheduled for Sulur, Aravakurichi AC, Thiruparankundram, and Ottapidaram assembly constituencies.

Four-time Chief Minister and former Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar used to represent Panaji constituency, which will also go to polls. In Karnataka, Kunda Assembly constituency will go to polls.