EC bars NaMo TV from airing political content

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday issued an order to the NaMo TV channel stating that all recorded programmes, of political contents, displayed on the channel should be pre-certified by media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) of Delhi before telecasting.

The poll panel further added that any political publicity content being displayed on the platform without the requisite certification from competent authority will be removed immediately. It also added that any political content shall only be permitted strictly in accordance with the EC instructions in this regard.

After the Congress filed a complaint with the poll panel about the channel disturbing the level playing field, the EC had asked the CEO Delhi to file a report on the issue.

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told the poll panel that it was an advertising platform that did not require a license from the ministry.

The Delhi CEO approved the logo of NaMo TV, which the BJP said is part of the NaMo App that it owns, but did not "certify" the content as it contained the old speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It has been brought to the notice of the commission that NaMo TV/content TV is a platform service offered by DTH operators to the BJP on a paid basis. It has been confirmed by you that there has not been any pre-certification of the content being displayed on NaMo TV/Content TV, by the MCMC Committee in your office," read the letter.

"As NaMo TV/Content TV is sponsored by a political party, all recorded programmes of political contents displayed on the channel/platform would be covered under the purview of the Commission's Order...Accordingly, all political advertisements and all recorded programmes with political contents are mandatorily required to be pre-certified by the MCMC before telecasting/displaying," added the letter.

"Further any political publicity materials/contents being displayed on electronic media without the requisite certification from the competent authority (MCMC in this case) should be removed immediately and any political content shall only be permitted strictly in accordance with the EC1 instructions in this regard. In view of the above, you are directed to ensure implementation of the Commission's above said instructions and send a compliance report immediately," further read the letter.