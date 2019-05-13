close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Giriraj Singh

EC censures BJP's Giriraj Singh for 'grave' remark

EC also condemned his statement and asked him to be careful with his utterances during the enforcement of the model code period.

EC censures BJP&#039;s Giriraj Singh for &#039;grave&#039; remark

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday "censured" Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh for his communal remarks.

The commission also condemned his statement and asked him to be careful with his utterances during the enforcement of the model code period.

The EC said Singh has violated provisions of the model code and directions of the Supreme Court which had said that religion cannot be used while making statements during campaigning.

Live TV

Taking suo motu cognisance, the Begusarai district administration in Bihar had on April 25 booked Singh for violating the poll code and the Representation of the People Act by making controversial remarks against Muslims at a rally on April 24, where BJP president Amit Shah was also present. 

Addressing the rally in Begusarai, Singh had said in Hindi, "Those who cannot say Vande Mataram or cannot respect the motherland, the nation will never forgive them. My ancestors died at the Simaria Ghat and did not need a grave but you need three handspans of space." 

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he was barred from campaigning in Bihar and Jharkhand for communal remarks. 

Tags:
Giriraj SinghLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Alwar gangrape case: BJP demands resignation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Must Watch

PT11M43S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 12th May 2019