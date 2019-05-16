Election Commission orders repoll at polling booth in Chandni Chowk seat

The Election Commission on Thursday ordered repoll at a booth in the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency, officials said on Thursday.

The Chief Electoral Office of Delhi had submitted a report to the EC asking for a repoll in polling station number 32 after the presiding officer forgot to delete the 'test votes' that were cast during the mock poll before actual polling commenced at 7 am on May 12, they said.

The Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat recorded a 62.69 per cent turnout while the Chandni Chowk assembly segment saw 59.36 per cent polling.

The repoll will be conducted on Sunday from 7 am to 6 pm and voters will be distributed voter slips. There are about 300 houses that fall under the polling station, they added.

Officials had reported the non-deletion of test votes at two polling stations but the report found that a repoll was needed only in one polling station.