Lok Sabha election 2019

Field me from Mumbai north-east, I will defeat Congress-NCP: Ramdas Athawale

Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency, RPI chief Ramdas Athawale has said that he should be given the opportunity to contest the Lok Sabha polls from this seat.

"There is a struggle between BJP and Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena says that if BJP fields Kirit Somaiya, then it will field its own candidate and won`t support BJP. The chances are there that the seat may come to us," said Athawale."I am prepared to contest from Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha seat. People in the constituency know me well. Earlier when I contested from there, I got 2.25 lakh votes," he said.It may be noted that the BJP and Shiv Sena are yet to reach a consensus over Somaiya`s candidature from Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the seat-sharing pact between the two political parties, the BJP will fight on the Mumbai North-East constituency. However, the Shiv Sena has been opposing Somaiya`s candidature. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the matter of his brother Sunil Raut contesting as an Independent candidate from Mumbai-North East constituency was conveyed to party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Polling in Mumbai North-East parliamentary seat will be held on April 29 in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections and the counting of votes will take place on May 23. The last day for filing nominations is April 9. 

