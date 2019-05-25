French President Emmanuel Macron congratulates PM Modi, pledges to work with India on security issues

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs France on Saturday said that French President Emmanuel Macron has called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his spectacular victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. The spokesperson added that Paris and New Delhi have a steadfast partnership.

"President of French Republic, Mr Emmanuel Macron, called the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to congratulate him. France and India have a steadfast partnership," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also remarked that both France and India will continue to work together with an aim to bolster the security of our nations and make the world a more secure place. "We will continue to work together to consolidate the security of our nations,secure stability in the world, and promote sustainable development as well as exchanges between our youth," said the spokesperson.

Earlier, several other world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, had congratulated PM Modi for his win in Lok Sabha election.

US President Trump said that PM Modi is a great man and leader for India and people are lucky to have him as their leader. "Just spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi where I congratulated him on his big political victory. He is a great man and leader for the people of India - they are lucky to have him!," Trump said.

Trump and Modi also agreed to meet at the G-20 Summit, scheduled to be held on June 28 and 29, in Osaka, Japan. It is to be noted that US, India, and Japan will hold a trilateral meeting at G-20 Summit to pursue their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.