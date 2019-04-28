close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Full list of candidates going to polls in Madhya Pradesh in fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

The seats that are going to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election are Balaghat, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Shahdol and Sidhi.

Full list of candidates going to polls in Madhya Pradesh in fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting for 6 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will take place in the fourth phase of general election on Monday. The seats that are going to polls are Balaghat, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Shahdol and Sidhi.

Full coverage: Lok Sabha election 2019

Among the key candidates in the fray on Monday are Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul and state BJP president Rakesh Singh. Congress legal cell head Vivek Tankha and former leader of opposition in MP assembly Ajay Singh (Congress leader) are also contesting in the first phase of polling in the state on April 29. 

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency: All you need to know

Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh is being held in four phases: April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23. In 2014, the BJP had won 27 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Later the Congress reclaimed Ratlam seat in a by-election, taking its tally to three.

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 from Madhya Pradesh:

BALAGHAT 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 KANKAR MUNJARE Bahujan Samaj Party
2 ALI .M R. KHAN Communist Party of India
3 DR DHAL SINGH BISEN Bharatiya Janata Party
4 MADHU BHAGAT Indian National Congress
5 ABHISHEK BILHORE Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
6 KARAN SINGH NAAGPURE Bahujan Mukti Party
7 JAISINGH TEKAM Gondvana Gantantra Party
8 MUKESH BANSOD Ambedkarite Party of India
9 YUVRAJ SINGH BAIS Proutist Bloc, India
10 RAJAN MASIH Bharat Prabhat Party
11 BABOO RAJENDRA DHOKE Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
12 SATISH TIWARI Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party
13 ADVOCATE SATYAPRAKASH SHULKE (LODHI) Madhya Pradesh Jan Vikas Party
14 KISHOR SAMRITE Independent
15 GLG TANDEKAR Independent
16 NARAYAN BANJARE Independent
17 PITAM BORKAR Independent
18 BODHSINGH BHAGAT Independent
19 MAKBOOL SHAH Independent
20 SHRIMATI MANISHA VAID Independent
21 MEERSHYAM LILHARE LODHI Independent
22 RAKESH KUMAR Independent
23 RUPLAL KUTRAHE (SAMAJ SEVAK ) LODHI Independent

CHHINDWARA 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 NAKUL KAMAL NATH Indian National Congress
2 NATHANSAHA KAWRETI Bharatiya Janata Party
3 GYANESHWAR GAJBHIYE Bahujan Samaj Party
4 MANMOHAN SHAH BATTI Akhil Bhartiya Gondwana Party
5 ADVOCATE RAJKUMAR SARYAM Gondvana Gantantra Party
6 RAJESH TANTRIK Ahinsa Samaj Party
7 M. P. VISHWAKARMA (MUNNA PRASAD) Rashtriya Aamjan Party
8 UIKEY RAMDAS Independent
9 JOGILAL IRPACHI Independent
10 DINESH SINGH UIKEY Independent
11 DHANIRAM YADUWANSHI Independent
12 RAMESHWAR DHURVE Independent
13 SUBHASH SHUKLA Independent
14 HEMENDRA (BUNTY) GOHAR Independent

JABALPUR 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 RAKESH SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party
2 AD. RAMRAJ RAM Bahujan Samaj Party
3 Pt. VIVEK KRISHNA TANKHA Indian National Congress
4 KULDEEP AHIRWAR Republican Party of India (A)
5 CHANDRA PRAKASH BHATNAGAR AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY
6 DEVENDRA KUMAR YADAV Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
7 BHUSHAN PRASAD SHUKLA Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
8 MAHU SINGH PARASTE Gondvana Gantantra Party
9 SHAHNAJ BEE ANSARI Smart Indians Party
10 SHUKHDEV DAHIYA Bhartiya Jan Sampark Party
11 AMJAD KHAN Independent
12 ASHOK SINGH LODHI Independent
13 GULAB SINGH (VIVEK) Independent
14 DR. DHAI AKSHAR Independent
15 DHANUK Independent
16 RAKESH SINGH S/O NATHURAM Independent
17 RAKESH SINGH S/O BALJOR SINGH Independent
18 RAM DAYAL PRAJAPAT Independent
19 ENGR. RUPRAM SINGH Independent
20 LAXMINARAYAN JAGANNATH SINGH LODHI Independent
21 VINAY KUMAR JAIN "VINNU BHAIYYA" Independent
22 SHRI LAL MARKAM (BADE SHRI) Independent

MANDLA 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 KAMAL SINGH MARAVI Indian National Congress
2 FAGGAN SINGH KULASTE Bharatiya Janata Party
3 CHANDRA SINGH KUSHRAM Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
4 R. S. PARASTE (RAMSINGH) Sapaks Party
5 MANITA MARKAM Smart Indians Party
6 DADA RAMGULAM UIKEY Gondvana Gantantra Party
7 SANJEEV KUMAR PANDRAM Hindusthan Nirman Dal
8 AJEET DHURWEY Independent
9 ADVOCATE-DEVSINGH KUMRE Independent
10 BHARAT SINGH POOSAM Independent

SHAHDOL 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 BAHAN KESHKALI KOL Communist Party of India
2 PRAMILA SINGH Indian National Congress
3 MOHADAL SINGH PAV Bahujan Samaj Party
4 HIMADRI SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party
5 KAMLA PRASAD BAIGA Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
6 MEERA SINGH Chhattisgarh Vikas Ganga Rashtriya Party
7 LAKSHYAPAT SINGH Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
8 VIMAL SINGH KORCHE Gondvana Gantantra Party
9 GOKUL SINGH Independent
10 JHAMAKLAL Independent
11 DURGA MOSI Independent
12 NARAYAN SINGH UIKE Independent
13 MANNA SINGH Independent

SIDHI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Ajay Arjun Singh Indian National Congress
2 Ram Lal Panika Bahujan Samaj Party
3 Riti Pathak Bharatiya Janata Party
4 Com. Sanjay Namdeo Communist Party of India
5 Anup Singh Sengar Samagra Utthan Party
6 Ashish Kumar Singh Chauhan Shivsena
7 Nirmala Dr. H.L. Prajapati Akhil Bhartiya Gondwana Party
8 Fatte Bahadur Singh Markam Gondvana Gantantra Party
9 Ram Kripal Bashor Republican Party of India (A)
10 Ramdas Shah Mulnivasi Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
11 Ram Rahees Kol Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star
12 Ramvishal Pal Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party
13 Ramadhar Gupta "Mai Ke Lal" Sapaks Party
14 Shyam Lal Vaishya Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
15 Gyani Jaiswal Saman Aadmi Saman Party
16 Dileep Kumar Shukla Independent
17 Dharmendra Singh Baghel Independent
18 Dheerendra Kumar Independent
19 Rakesh Kumar Patel Independent
20 Ram Kumar Jaysval Independent
21 Ramraj Yadav Independent
22 Ramsahay Shahu Independent
23 Ramawatar Vishwakarma Independent
24 Lalan Independent
25 Lalta Prasad Jayswal Independent
26 Shrawan Kumar Dwivedi "Samajwadi" Independent

Polling will also be held for one Chhindwara assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh. The Nath father-son duo will be making their respective electoral debuts on Monday. While Kamal Nath, who has been elected to Lok Sabha nine times, is contesting his first assembly election, for Nakul, it is his maiden parliamentary poll.

Live TV

Around 1.08 crore voters, including 9,864 services voters who will cast postal ballot, are expected to exercise their franchise. There are 26 candidates in the fray in Sidhi, 13 in Shahdol, 22 in Jabalpur, 10 in Mandla, 23 in Balaghat and 14 in Chhindwara. Nine candidates are contesting the Chhindwara assembly by-poll.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

A tale of two names: Pragya Thakur pulls out of election race after meeting Pragya Thakur

Must Watch

PT43S

'I don't know PM Modi belongs to which caste': Priyanka Gandhi