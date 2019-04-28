Full list of candidates going to polls in Madhya Pradesh in fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting for 6 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will take place in the fourth phase of general election on Monday. The seats that are going to polls are Balaghat, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Shahdol and Sidhi.
Among the key candidates in the fray on Monday are Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul and state BJP president Rakesh Singh. Congress legal cell head Vivek Tankha and former leader of opposition in MP assembly Ajay Singh (Congress leader) are also contesting in the first phase of polling in the state on April 29.
Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh is being held in four phases: April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23. In 2014, the BJP had won 27 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Later the Congress reclaimed Ratlam seat in a by-election, taking its tally to three.
Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 from Madhya Pradesh:
BALAGHAT
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|KANKAR MUNJARE
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|ALI .M R. KHAN
|Communist Party of India
|3
|DR DHAL SINGH BISEN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|MADHU BHAGAT
|Indian National Congress
|5
|ABHISHEK BILHORE
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|6
|KARAN SINGH NAAGPURE
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|7
|JAISINGH TEKAM
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|8
|MUKESH BANSOD
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|9
|YUVRAJ SINGH BAIS
|Proutist Bloc, India
|10
|RAJAN MASIH
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|11
|BABOO RAJENDRA DHOKE
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|12
|SATISH TIWARI
|Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party
|13
|ADVOCATE SATYAPRAKASH SHULKE (LODHI)
|Madhya Pradesh Jan Vikas Party
|14
|KISHOR SAMRITE
|Independent
|15
|GLG TANDEKAR
|Independent
|16
|NARAYAN BANJARE
|Independent
|17
|PITAM BORKAR
|Independent
|18
|BODHSINGH BHAGAT
|Independent
|19
|MAKBOOL SHAH
|Independent
|20
|SHRIMATI MANISHA VAID
|Independent
|21
|MEERSHYAM LILHARE LODHI
|Independent
|22
|RAKESH KUMAR
|Independent
|23
|RUPLAL KUTRAHE (SAMAJ SEVAK ) LODHI
|Independent
CHHINDWARA
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|NAKUL KAMAL NATH
|Indian National Congress
|2
|NATHANSAHA KAWRETI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|GYANESHWAR GAJBHIYE
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|MANMOHAN SHAH BATTI
|Akhil Bhartiya Gondwana Party
|5
|ADVOCATE RAJKUMAR SARYAM
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|6
|RAJESH TANTRIK
|Ahinsa Samaj Party
|7
|M. P. VISHWAKARMA (MUNNA PRASAD)
|Rashtriya Aamjan Party
|8
|UIKEY RAMDAS
|Independent
|9
|JOGILAL IRPACHI
|Independent
|10
|DINESH SINGH UIKEY
|Independent
|11
|DHANIRAM YADUWANSHI
|Independent
|12
|RAMESHWAR DHURVE
|Independent
|13
|SUBHASH SHUKLA
|Independent
|14
|HEMENDRA (BUNTY) GOHAR
|Independent
JABALPUR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|RAKESH SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|AD. RAMRAJ RAM
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|Pt. VIVEK KRISHNA TANKHA
|Indian National Congress
|4
|KULDEEP AHIRWAR
|Republican Party of India (A)
|5
|CHANDRA PRAKASH BHATNAGAR
|AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY
|6
|DEVENDRA KUMAR YADAV
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|7
|BHUSHAN PRASAD SHUKLA
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|8
|MAHU SINGH PARASTE
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|9
|SHAHNAJ BEE ANSARI
|Smart Indians Party
|10
|SHUKHDEV DAHIYA
|Bhartiya Jan Sampark Party
|11
|AMJAD KHAN
|Independent
|12
|ASHOK SINGH LODHI
|Independent
|13
|GULAB SINGH (VIVEK)
|Independent
|14
|DR. DHAI AKSHAR
|Independent
|15
|DHANUK
|Independent
|16
|RAKESH SINGH S/O NATHURAM
|Independent
|17
|RAKESH SINGH S/O BALJOR SINGH
|Independent
|18
|RAM DAYAL PRAJAPAT
|Independent
|19
|ENGR. RUPRAM SINGH
|Independent
|20
|LAXMINARAYAN JAGANNATH SINGH LODHI
|Independent
|21
|VINAY KUMAR JAIN "VINNU BHAIYYA"
|Independent
|22
|SHRI LAL MARKAM (BADE SHRI)
|Independent
MANDLA
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|KAMAL SINGH MARAVI
|Indian National Congress
|2
|FAGGAN SINGH KULASTE
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|CHANDRA SINGH KUSHRAM
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|4
|R. S. PARASTE (RAMSINGH)
|Sapaks Party
|5
|MANITA MARKAM
|Smart Indians Party
|6
|DADA RAMGULAM UIKEY
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|7
|SANJEEV KUMAR PANDRAM
|Hindusthan Nirman Dal
|8
|AJEET DHURWEY
|Independent
|9
|ADVOCATE-DEVSINGH KUMRE
|Independent
|10
|BHARAT SINGH POOSAM
|Independent
SHAHDOL
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|BAHAN KESHKALI KOL
|Communist Party of India
|2
|PRAMILA SINGH
|Indian National Congress
|3
|MOHADAL SINGH PAV
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|HIMADRI SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|5
|KAMLA PRASAD BAIGA
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|6
|MEERA SINGH
|Chhattisgarh Vikas Ganga Rashtriya Party
|7
|LAKSHYAPAT SINGH
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|8
|VIMAL SINGH KORCHE
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|9
|GOKUL SINGH
|Independent
|10
|JHAMAKLAL
|Independent
|11
|DURGA MOSI
|Independent
|12
|NARAYAN SINGH UIKE
|Independent
|13
|MANNA SINGH
|Independent
SIDHI
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Ajay Arjun Singh
|Indian National Congress
|2
|Ram Lal Panika
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|Riti Pathak
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|Com. Sanjay Namdeo
|Communist Party of India
|5
|Anup Singh Sengar
|Samagra Utthan Party
|6
|Ashish Kumar Singh Chauhan
|Shivsena
|7
|Nirmala Dr. H.L. Prajapati
|Akhil Bhartiya Gondwana Party
|8
|Fatte Bahadur Singh Markam
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|9
|Ram Kripal Bashor
|Republican Party of India (A)
|10
|Ramdas Shah Mulnivasi
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|11
|Ram Rahees Kol
|Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star
|12
|Ramvishal Pal
|Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party
|13
|Ramadhar Gupta "Mai Ke Lal"
|Sapaks Party
|14
|Shyam Lal Vaishya
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|15
|Gyani Jaiswal
|Saman Aadmi Saman Party
|16
|Dileep Kumar Shukla
|Independent
|17
|Dharmendra Singh Baghel
|Independent
|18
|Dheerendra Kumar
|Independent
|19
|Rakesh Kumar Patel
|Independent
|20
|Ram Kumar Jaysval
|Independent
|21
|Ramraj Yadav
|Independent
|22
|Ramsahay Shahu
|Independent
|23
|Ramawatar Vishwakarma
|Independent
|24
|Lalan
|Independent
|25
|Lalta Prasad Jayswal
|Independent
|26
|Shrawan Kumar Dwivedi "Samajwadi"
|Independent
Polling will also be held for one Chhindwara assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh. The Nath father-son duo will be making their respective electoral debuts on Monday. While Kamal Nath, who has been elected to Lok Sabha nine times, is contesting his first assembly election, for Nakul, it is his maiden parliamentary poll.
Around 1.08 crore voters, including 9,864 services voters who will cast postal ballot, are expected to exercise their franchise. There are 26 candidates in the fray in Sidhi, 13 in Shahdol, 22 in Jabalpur, 10 in Mandla, 23 in Balaghat and 14 in Chhindwara. Nine candidates are contesting the Chhindwara assembly by-poll.