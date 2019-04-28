Full list of candidates going to polls in Madhya Pradesh in fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting for 6 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will take place in the fourth phase of general election on Monday. The seats that are going to polls are Balaghat, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Shahdol and Sidhi.

Full coverage: Lok Sabha election 2019

Among the key candidates in the fray on Monday are Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul and state BJP president Rakesh Singh. Congress legal cell head Vivek Tankha and former leader of opposition in MP assembly Ajay Singh (Congress leader) are also contesting in the first phase of polling in the state on April 29.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency: All you need to know

Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh is being held in four phases: April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23. In 2014, the BJP had won 27 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Later the Congress reclaimed Ratlam seat in a by-election, taking its tally to three.

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 from Madhya Pradesh:

BALAGHAT

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KANKAR MUNJARE Bahujan Samaj Party 2 ALI .M R. KHAN Communist Party of India 3 DR DHAL SINGH BISEN Bharatiya Janata Party 4 MADHU BHAGAT Indian National Congress 5 ABHISHEK BILHORE Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 6 KARAN SINGH NAAGPURE Bahujan Mukti Party 7 JAISINGH TEKAM Gondvana Gantantra Party 8 MUKESH BANSOD Ambedkarite Party of India 9 YUVRAJ SINGH BAIS Proutist Bloc, India 10 RAJAN MASIH Bharat Prabhat Party 11 BABOO RAJENDRA DHOKE Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 12 SATISH TIWARI Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party 13 ADVOCATE SATYAPRAKASH SHULKE (LODHI) Madhya Pradesh Jan Vikas Party 14 KISHOR SAMRITE Independent 15 GLG TANDEKAR Independent 16 NARAYAN BANJARE Independent 17 PITAM BORKAR Independent 18 BODHSINGH BHAGAT Independent 19 MAKBOOL SHAH Independent 20 SHRIMATI MANISHA VAID Independent 21 MEERSHYAM LILHARE LODHI Independent 22 RAKESH KUMAR Independent 23 RUPLAL KUTRAHE (SAMAJ SEVAK ) LODHI Independent

CHHINDWARA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NAKUL KAMAL NATH Indian National Congress 2 NATHANSAHA KAWRETI Bharatiya Janata Party 3 GYANESHWAR GAJBHIYE Bahujan Samaj Party 4 MANMOHAN SHAH BATTI Akhil Bhartiya Gondwana Party 5 ADVOCATE RAJKUMAR SARYAM Gondvana Gantantra Party 6 RAJESH TANTRIK Ahinsa Samaj Party 7 M. P. VISHWAKARMA (MUNNA PRASAD) Rashtriya Aamjan Party 8 UIKEY RAMDAS Independent 9 JOGILAL IRPACHI Independent 10 DINESH SINGH UIKEY Independent 11 DHANIRAM YADUWANSHI Independent 12 RAMESHWAR DHURVE Independent 13 SUBHASH SHUKLA Independent 14 HEMENDRA (BUNTY) GOHAR Independent

JABALPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 RAKESH SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 2 AD. RAMRAJ RAM Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Pt. VIVEK KRISHNA TANKHA Indian National Congress 4 KULDEEP AHIRWAR Republican Party of India (A) 5 CHANDRA PRAKASH BHATNAGAR AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY 6 DEVENDRA KUMAR YADAV Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 BHUSHAN PRASAD SHUKLA Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 8 MAHU SINGH PARASTE Gondvana Gantantra Party 9 SHAHNAJ BEE ANSARI Smart Indians Party 10 SHUKHDEV DAHIYA Bhartiya Jan Sampark Party 11 AMJAD KHAN Independent 12 ASHOK SINGH LODHI Independent 13 GULAB SINGH (VIVEK) Independent 14 DR. DHAI AKSHAR Independent 15 DHANUK Independent 16 RAKESH SINGH S/O NATHURAM Independent 17 RAKESH SINGH S/O BALJOR SINGH Independent 18 RAM DAYAL PRAJAPAT Independent 19 ENGR. RUPRAM SINGH Independent 20 LAXMINARAYAN JAGANNATH SINGH LODHI Independent 21 VINAY KUMAR JAIN "VINNU BHAIYYA" Independent 22 SHRI LAL MARKAM (BADE SHRI) Independent

MANDLA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KAMAL SINGH MARAVI Indian National Congress 2 FAGGAN SINGH KULASTE Bharatiya Janata Party 3 CHANDRA SINGH KUSHRAM Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 4 R. S. PARASTE (RAMSINGH) Sapaks Party 5 MANITA MARKAM Smart Indians Party 6 DADA RAMGULAM UIKEY Gondvana Gantantra Party 7 SANJEEV KUMAR PANDRAM Hindusthan Nirman Dal 8 AJEET DHURWEY Independent 9 ADVOCATE-DEVSINGH KUMRE Independent 10 BHARAT SINGH POOSAM Independent

SHAHDOL

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 BAHAN KESHKALI KOL Communist Party of India 2 PRAMILA SINGH Indian National Congress 3 MOHADAL SINGH PAV Bahujan Samaj Party 4 HIMADRI SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 5 KAMLA PRASAD BAIGA Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 6 MEERA SINGH Chhattisgarh Vikas Ganga Rashtriya Party 7 LAKSHYAPAT SINGH Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 8 VIMAL SINGH KORCHE Gondvana Gantantra Party 9 GOKUL SINGH Independent 10 JHAMAKLAL Independent 11 DURGA MOSI Independent 12 NARAYAN SINGH UIKE Independent 13 MANNA SINGH Independent

SIDHI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ajay Arjun Singh Indian National Congress 2 Ram Lal Panika Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Riti Pathak Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Com. Sanjay Namdeo Communist Party of India 5 Anup Singh Sengar Samagra Utthan Party 6 Ashish Kumar Singh Chauhan Shivsena 7 Nirmala Dr. H.L. Prajapati Akhil Bhartiya Gondwana Party 8 Fatte Bahadur Singh Markam Gondvana Gantantra Party 9 Ram Kripal Bashor Republican Party of India (A) 10 Ramdas Shah Mulnivasi Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 11 Ram Rahees Kol Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 12 Ramvishal Pal Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 13 Ramadhar Gupta "Mai Ke Lal" Sapaks Party 14 Shyam Lal Vaishya Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 15 Gyani Jaiswal Saman Aadmi Saman Party 16 Dileep Kumar Shukla Independent 17 Dharmendra Singh Baghel Independent 18 Dheerendra Kumar Independent 19 Rakesh Kumar Patel Independent 20 Ram Kumar Jaysval Independent 21 Ramraj Yadav Independent 22 Ramsahay Shahu Independent 23 Ramawatar Vishwakarma Independent 24 Lalan Independent 25 Lalta Prasad Jayswal Independent 26 Shrawan Kumar Dwivedi "Samajwadi" Independent

Polling will also be held for one Chhindwara assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh. The Nath father-son duo will be making their respective electoral debuts on Monday. While Kamal Nath, who has been elected to Lok Sabha nine times, is contesting his first assembly election, for Nakul, it is his maiden parliamentary poll.

Live TV

Around 1.08 crore voters, including 9,864 services voters who will cast postal ballot, are expected to exercise their franchise. There are 26 candidates in the fray in Sidhi, 13 in Shahdol, 22 in Jabalpur, 10 in Mandla, 23 in Balaghat and 14 in Chhindwara. Nine candidates are contesting the Chhindwara assembly by-poll.