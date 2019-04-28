Full list of candidates going to polls in West Bengal in fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting in West Bengal is being held in eight of the 42 seats in West Bengal in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election on Monday. The seats going to polls are Asansol, Baharampur, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman–Durgapur, Birbhum, Bolpur, Krishnanagar and Ranaghat.

Full coverage: Lok Sabha election 2019

Sixty eight candidates are in the fray in these eight constituencies which are spread across four districts. An electorate of 1,34,56,491 will be eligible to exercise its franchise on Monday. The seats are likely to witness a four-cornered contest between Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Left Front.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 from West Bengal:

ASANSOL

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 GOURANGA CHATTERJEE Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 BABUL SUPRIYA BARAL Bharatiya Janata Party 3 BISWARUP MONDAL Indian National Congress 4 SREEMATI (MOON MOON) DEV VARMA (SEN) All India Trinamool Congress 5 SANDIP SARKAR Bahujan Samaj Party 6 ABHISHEK KUMAR SINGH Shivsena 7 AMARNATH CHOWDHURY SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 MD. ZAHIR ALAM Bahujan Mukti Party 9 KAJAL BANERJEE Independent 10 Swaraj Das Independent

BAHARAMPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY Indian National Congress 2 APURBA SARKAR (DAVID) All India Trinamool Congress 3 ID MOHAMMAD Revolutionary Socialist Party 4 KUSHADHAJ BALA Bahujan Samaj Party 5 KRISHNA JOYARDAR Bharatiya Janata Party 6 ANISUL AMBIA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 ASISH SINGHA Shivsena 8 KASHINATH DUTTA Republican Party of India (A) 9 MD EZARUDDIN Jamat-E-Seratul Mustakim 10 DURBADAL DAS Independent 11 SAMIR BISWAS Independent

BARDHAMAN PURBA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ISWAR CHANDRA DAS Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 PARESH CHANDRA DAS Bharatiya Janata Party 3 MUKUL BISWAS Bahujan Samaj Party 4 SIDDHARTHA MAJUMDAR Indian National Congress 5 SUNIL KUMAR MONDAL All India Trinamool Congress 6 NIRMAL MAJHI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 BIPLAB MISTRI Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party

BARDHAMAN–DURGAPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 SURENDRAJEET SINGH AHLUWALIA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 ABHAS RAY CHAUDHURI Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 MAMTAZ SANGHAMITA All India Trinamool Congress 4 RANAJIT MUKHERJEE Indian National Congress 5 RAMKRISHNA MALIK Bahujan Samaj Party 6 SUCHETA BANERJEE SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)

BIRBHUM

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 IMAM HOSSAIN Indian National Congress 2 MD. REZAUL KARIM Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 DUDH KUMAR MONDAL Bharatiya Janata Party 4 PRABIR MUKHOPADHYAY Bahujan Samaj Party 5 SATABDI ROY (BANERJEE) All India Trinamool Congress 6 FARUK AHAMED Rashtravadi Janata Party 7 AYESHA KHATUN SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 MD. FIROJ ALI Bharatiya National Janta Dal 9 CHITTARANJAN HANSDA Independent

BOLPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ABHIJIT SAHA Indian National Congress 2 ASIT KUMAR MAL All India Trinamool Congress 3 RAMPRASAD DAS Bharatiya Janata Party 4 SAMIRAN DAS Bahujan Samaj Party 5 RAMCHANDRA DOME Communist Party of India (Marxist) 6 BIJOY KRISHNA DOLUI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 SIMANTA MONDAL Rashtravadi Janata Party

KRISHNANAGAR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 INTAJ ALI SHAH Indian National Congress 2 UDDHAB ROY Bahujan Samaj Party 3 KALYAN CHAUBEY Bharatiya Janata Party 4 JHA SHANTANU Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5 MAHUA MOITRA All India Trinamool Congress 6 SHAIKH KHODA BOX SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 JAYANTA DEBNATH Aihra National Party 8 SUBIMAL SENGUPTA Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 9 ASHOK AGARWALA Independent 10 NIRAPADA MODAK Independent 11 BHASKAR PAUL Independent

RANAGHAT

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 GAUTAM RAY Bahujan Samaj Party 2 JAGANNATH SARKAR Bharatiya Janata Party 3 BISWAS RAMA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 MINATI BISWAS Indian National Congress 5 RUPALI BISWAS All India Trinamool Congress 6 PARESH HALDAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 BIDYUT BISWAS Independent

The Election Commission will deploy at least 580 companies of central forces, which will cover all the polling booths to ensure free and fair polling on Monday in the state. At least 15,277 booths have been set in the eight seats.

Besides general election observers and expenditure observers, the poll panel has for the first time deployed a special police observer and a special observer. In another first, VVPATs are likely to be used in all polling booths along with the EVMs.

Live TV

During the campaigning for these eight parliamentary seats, roadshows and poll meetings were held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.