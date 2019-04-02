हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Gadchiroli–Chimur Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Gadchiroli–Chimur constituency covers six assembly segments – Amgaon, Armori, Gadchiroli, Aheri, Brahmapuri and Chimur. This constituency is reserved for members of Scheduled Tribes.

Gadchiroli–Chimur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Gadchiroli–Chimur Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra:

1 Dr. NAMDEO DALLUJI USENDI Indian National Congress
2 DEORAO MONBA NANNAWARE Ambedkarite Party of India
3 Dr. RAMESHKUMAR BABURAOJI GAJBE Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
4 ASHOK MAHADEVRAO NETE Bharatiya Janata Party
5 DR. KIRSAN N. D. Indian National Congress
6 NEWARE DAMODHAR WATUJI Independent
7 SUVARNA BABANRAO WARKHADE Gondvana Gantantra Party
8 HARICHANDRA NAGOJI MANGAM Bahujan Samaj Party
9 DIWAKAR GULAB PENDAM Bahujan Mukti Party
10 PAWAN RAMCHANDRA MAGARE Bahujan Samaj Party

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ashok Nete of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a huge margin of almost 2.36 lakh votes. He had defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Namdeo Usendi.

In the year 2009, Marotrao Kowase of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting 28 thousand votes against Nete.

