Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Gautam Buddha Nagar is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases and Gautam Buddha Nagar will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely, Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad and Khurja. Khurja is a Scheduled Caste reserved assembly segment.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

1 ASHOK KUMAR ADHANA Independent 2 Dr. MAHESH SHARMA Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Dr. Arvind Kumar Singh Indian National Congress 4 Satveer Bahujan Samaj Party 5 ADESH TYAGI Independent 6 VINOD KUMAR NAGAR Rashtriya Bharatiya Jan Jan Party 7 SURENDRA Bhartiya Bhaichara Party 8 DAYRAM Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 9 SHER SINGH UPADDHAYA Rashtriya Janta Party 10 RAMPAL Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 11 JAGDEEP SINGH Loktantrik Janshakti Party 12 RODASH GUPTA Independent 13 VINOD SHARMA All Indian Rajiv Congress Party 14 BRIJESH KORI Swatantra Jantaraj Party 15 JITENDRA SINGH Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 16 SUBHASH CHANDRA GOYAL Independent 17 JAGDEESH Independent 18 EKLAKH Rashtriya Ulama Council 19 SHWETA SHARMA Aam Aadmi Party 20 SUNIL GAUTAM Independent 21 RAGHUVENDRA KUMAR Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party (Subhas Party)

In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahesh Sharma defeated his closest rival Samajwadi Party's (SP) Narendra Bhati, winning with a margin of 280212 votes.

In the 2009 election, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Surendra Singh Nagar won the seat bagging 2,45,613 votes. Mahesh Sharma gave a tough fight to the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate bagging 2,29,709 votes before ending at the second spot.

BJP has yet again nominated Mahesh Sharma from the seat. Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Satbir Nagar and Congress candidate Arvind Kumar Singh are also in the fray in the seat.