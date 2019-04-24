close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Gonda Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Gonda Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Gonda is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. This seat is not reserved for any category.

Kirti Vardhan Singh Alias Raja Bhaiya of Bharatiya Janata Party, Smt. Krishna Patel of Indian National Congress and Vinod Kumar Alias Pandit Singh of Samajwadi Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Gonda Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

The Gonda Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of five assembly segments - Utraula, Gaura, Gonda, Gunnaor, Mankapur and Mehnaun.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 KIRTI VARDHAN SINGH ALIAS RAJA BHAIYA Bharatiya Janata Party
2 SMT KRISHNA PATEL Indian National Congress
3 VINOD KUMAR ALIAS PANDIT SINGH Samajwadi Party
4 ASMAN DATT MISHRA Bharat Prabhat Party
5 QUTUBUDDIN KHAN "DIMOND" Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
6 MOHD. JAVED ANSARI Vishwa Manav Samaj Kalyan Parishad,
7 DHANI RAM CHAUDHRI Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
8 PEER ALI KHAN Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Party
9 MUBARAK ALI All India Forward Bloc
10 RADHEY SHYAM ALIAS PAPPU RAJBHAR Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
11 HAFIZ ALI Peace Party
12 MO. ARBI Independent
13 NARENDRA SINGH Independent
14 MAHESH SINGH Independent
15 VINOD KUMAR SINGH Independent

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission. The results would be declared on May 23.

Kirti Vardhan Singh of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Singh received 3,59,643 votes and defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Nandita Shukla who got 1,99,227 votes.

