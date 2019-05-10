Harbhajan Singh backs Gautam Gambhir on Atishi row, says he can never talk ill for any woman

New Delhi: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted in support of his former colleague Gautam Gambhir, whom the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused of distributing pamphlets allegedly containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against their party candidate Atishi in the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

On Friday morning, Harbhajan took to Twitter to back Gambhir and said that he can never talk ill for any woman.

I am shocked to note yesterday’s events involving @GautamGambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill for any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 10, 2019

"I am shocked to note yesterday’s events involving Gautam Gambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill for any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this," read Harbhajan's tweet.



Gambhir, who made his debut in politics last month, is fighting the Lok Sabha election from East Delhi on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

On Thursday, after AAP levelled the allegations against him, Gambhir in a series of tweets slammed AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a series of tweets and accused him of outraging a woman’s modesty. He further challenged Kejriwal and Atishi by saying he would withdraw from the race if the charge was proved against him.

I abhor your act of outraging a woman’s modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own झाड़ू to clean ur dirty mind. — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 9, 2019

My Challenge no.2 @ArvindKejriwal @AtishiAAP

I declare that if its proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit politics? — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 9, 2019

I feel ashamed to have a CM like @ArvindKejriwal — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 9, 2019

"I've two daughters and I respect women. I've clarified my stand. How can someone stoop to this level? I'm ashamed that this is the CM of my state and had I known earlier I would have left Delhi. I'll definitely file a defamation case," Gambhir after AAP's press conference, where Atishi broke down.

Live TV

Late on Thursday night, Gambhir filed a defamation case against Kejriwal, Atishi and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and demanded an unconditional apology and also asked them to also withdraw their allegations against him.