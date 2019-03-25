हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hema Malini

Hema Malini files nomination papers from Mathura

This is the second time Hema Malini has secured a ticket for Mathura, her parliamentary constituency.

Hema Malini files nomination papers from Mathura
Hema Malini and Yogi Adityanath offer prayers before she filed her nomination. (ANI Photo)

Mathura: Actor-turned-politician and sitting MP Hema Malini on Monday filed her nomination papers from Mathura for the coming polls.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was accompanying the film star-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Mathura.

This is the second time she has secured a ticket for Mathura, her parliamentary constituency.

The Congress has fielded Mahesh Pathak and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance`s candidate is Kunwar Narendra Singh.

Last week, Hema Malini clarified that she would not be interested in shifting to any other constituency, as she was deeply attached to Mathura due to her devotion to Lord Krishna.

In 2014, Hema Malini had trounced Jayant Choudhary of the RLD.

